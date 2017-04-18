Fund State Need Grant, the backbone of college financial aid
This artwork by Paul Tong relates to the large student-loan debt college graduates face in a shaky job market. TOM Rochat, veteran, native of Poulsbo and trained welder, was hit hard when the economy crashed in late 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|payme
|9
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Mon
|Memory cancer
|126
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC