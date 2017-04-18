Four Sears Hometown Stores in Washington Ready to Showcase New, Refreshed Appliance Retail Strategy
Stores Host Grand Reopening Celebrations April 28-29 to Unveil New Product Assortment, Redesigned Merchandising, Comprehensive Employee Training and More WALLA WALLA, Wash., April 21, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance Experts®," the refresh of four Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in Washington culminates with a grand reopening celebration April 28-29, 2017 at the locations in Colville, Oak Harbor, Sunnyside and Walla Walla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|126
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,629
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC