Four Sears Hometown Stores in Washington Ready to Showcase New, Refreshed Appliance Retail Strategy

Stores Host Grand Reopening Celebrations April 28-29 to Unveil New Product Assortment, Redesigned Merchandising, Comprehensive Employee Training and More WALLA WALLA, Wash., April 21, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance Experts®," the refresh of four Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in Washington culminates with a grand reopening celebration April 28-29, 2017 at the locations in Colville, Oak Harbor, Sunnyside and Walla Walla.

