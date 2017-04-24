Ferguson files lawsuit over sexual harassment of farmworkers
The state of Washington is accusing a Quincy agricultural company and one of its managers of sexually harassing female workers and retaliating against workers who complained. Ferguson alleges that Horning Brothers LLC, allowed one of its foremen to sexually harass and discriminate against female employees for several years.
