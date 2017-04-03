Fatal Malaga fire suspected to be caused by smoking
The woman, who hasn't been identified by authorities, was in her bedroom and couldn't get out before succumbing to the fire. The woman's identity is expected to be released on Monday, along with a more detailed report on the cause of the fire.
