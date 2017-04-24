Elk man killed when hit by car near Eloika Lake

Washington State Patrol reports a 26-year-old man from Elk, Washington, was killed after being hit by a pickup truck Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on State Route 2 approaching Eloika Lake, about two miles south of the Spokane/Pend Oreille County line.

