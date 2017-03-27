Echoes Of Past Ring Loudly At WWII Internment Anniversary Ceremony
Echoes from Northwest history rang loudly for people in the present at a memorial ceremony Thursday to mark 75 years since the U.S. government forcibly removed the first Japanese Americans from their West Coast homes and sent them to internment camps. This happened in the wake of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II.
Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
