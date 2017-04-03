Echoes of past ring loudly at WWII internment anniversary ceremony
Origami cranes adorn the memorial wall at the Bainbridge Island, Washington, Japanese American Exclusion Memorial. Echoes from Northwest history rang loudly for people in the present at a memorial ceremony last week to mark 75 years since the U.S. government forcibly removed the first Japanese Americans from their West Coast homes and sent them to internment camps.
