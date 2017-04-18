Don Polson: Syria, taxes and intelligence leaks

It is past time to provide readers with some factual observations on the scandal that hasn't gone away: Abuse of the intelligence apparatus by the Obama administration to attack, shackle and neutralize political opponents. Such abuse, which goes back to the contentious and controversial Iran nuclear deal, involves both legal and illegal activities by Obama's people in and out of the agencies; it makes Nixon's Watergate scandal pale in comparison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.