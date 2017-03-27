Disgrace at the Naval Academy
Jim Webb, the decorated Vietnam war veteran and former U.S. senator and secretary of the Navy, has declined to accept an award at his alma mater the Naval Academy because some alumni were threatening to disrupt the ceremony. Aaron MacLean writes at the Washington Free Beacon : The most widely cited reason for his political toxicity is an article he wrote in 1979 in Washingtonian Magazine entitled "Women Can't Fight."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,628
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Mar 16
|Abamdoned memories
|123
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC