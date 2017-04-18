Did Kellyanne Conway land this $8M D....

Did Kellyanne Conway land this $8M D.C. mansion?

Read more: NJ.com

Conway's husband, George, a lawyer who specializes in securities, contract and antitrust litigation, had been a contender for Trump's Solicitor General , and last month his name was floated as the likely chief of the Justice Department's civil division . The Conways currently own a home in Alpine that they bought in 2007 for $6 million, and have been raising their four children there, although Conway has indicated she plans to transplant the family to D.C. The D.C. home, which was owned by Mooen A. Qureshi, the former acting Prime Minister of Pakistan and a former vice president of the World Bank who died in November, went into contract on April 2 , according to the Trulia.com listing.

