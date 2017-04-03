Department of Labor fines Spokane for...

Department of Labor fines Spokane for safety failures at Waste-to-Energy plant after 2 workers bu...

The Washington Department of Labor and Industries says it will fine the city of Spokane $59,400 for safety failures and inadequacies. Officials say the workers, 48-year-old Larry Pratt and 39-year-old Craig Law were performing routine maintenance on a boiler, where the garbage burned, when molten came into contact with water, causing severe steam burns on the employees.

