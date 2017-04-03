Department of Labor fines Spokane for safety failures at Waste-to-Energy plant after 2 workers bu...
The Washington Department of Labor and Industries says it will fine the city of Spokane $59,400 for safety failures and inadequacies. Officials say the workers, 48-year-old Larry Pratt and 39-year-old Craig Law were performing routine maintenance on a boiler, where the garbage burned, when molten came into contact with water, causing severe steam burns on the employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Thu
|Wishful Thinking
|276,629
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|17
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 3
|Details at Eleven
|125
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC