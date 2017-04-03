Democratic Trade Union Members Warm T...

Democratic Trade Union Members Warm To Donald Trump's Populist Pitch

President Donald Trump's speech at a gathering of construction and building trade unions on Tuesday left many of the Democrats there feeling cautiously optimistic about his administration, welcoming his vow to pass a major infrastructure initiative aimed at renewing the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and waterways. "He's saying things that we've wanted to hear for a long time - that we haven't heard," said George Boecker, an Elevator Constructors union member from Baltimore.

