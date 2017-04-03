Democratic opposition to Gorsuch come...

Democratic opposition to Gorsuch comes from inside and outside of Washington

Read more: SILive.com

When Judge Neil Gorsuch met with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer on Feb. 7, he told the Democrat something he would repeat privately and publicly: Attacks on the federal judiciary are "disheartening." Just three days had passed since President Donald Trump tweeted his disdain for the "so-called" judge in Washington state who knocked down his first attempt at a travel ban.

