Democratic opposition to Gorsuch comes from inside and outside of Washington
When Judge Neil Gorsuch met with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer on Feb. 7, he told the Democrat something he would repeat privately and publicly: Attacks on the federal judiciary are "disheartening." Just three days had passed since President Donald Trump tweeted his disdain for the "so-called" judge in Washington state who knocked down his first attempt at a travel ban.
