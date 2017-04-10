Construction again slowing traffic over Cascades on I-90 - Mon, 17 Apr 2017 PST
In this Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 photo, John Stimberis eyes the avalanche zones on Granite Mountain in Wash., as an indicator for daily conditions. Stimberis is an avalanche forecasting and control supervisor for the Washington State Department of Transportation at Snoqualmie Pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|payme
|9
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|8 hr
|Memory cancer
|126
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC