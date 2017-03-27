Clinton criticizes Trump's diplomatic...

Clinton criticizes Trump's diplomatic cuts

Read more: MacLeans

Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Pasco-Hernando State College East Campus on November 1, 2016 in Dade City, Florida. WASHINGTON - Hillary Clinton on Friday criticized President Donald Trump's proposal to slash billions of dollars from diplomacy and jabbed rhetorically at her former rival, remarking on her penchant for "talking about research, evidence and facts."

