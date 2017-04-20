Central HS drama to present George Washington Slept Here April 21, 22, 23

Back row: Braden Gere, Steve Eldridge; Naomi Racas, Hester the maid; Lina Mack Hester the cook; Vanessa Tym, Rena Leslie; seated: Cassie Schneider, Madge Fuller and Curtis Vineyard, Clayton Vineyard. /Submitted photo Westosha Central High School will be presenting a production of "George Washington Slept Here," a comedy directed by Michael Klimzak, April 21, 22 and 23. When Newton Fuller fulfills his dream of buying a colonial farm house in the country he drags his wife, Annabelle, and their daughter, Madge, out to rural Pennsylvania.

