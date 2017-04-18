Canadian scientists take to the streets to march for science
Thousands of scientists worldwide, including those in 18 Canadian cities, are leaving their labs and taking to the streets today to protest what they say are attacks against science. The March for Science coincided with Earth Day on Saturday.
