Bill Helping Hanford, Wash. Nuke Workers Dies in Senate
The Hanford nuclear waste site in the state of Washington continues to destroy the health of workers there, due to lack of adequate protections and managerial negligence. The affected Hanford workers enjoyed a glimmer of hope when House Bill 1723 proposed to re-classify their illnesses as occupational hazards.
