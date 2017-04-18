American monitor killed in Ukraine wh...

American monitor killed in Ukraine when mine blasts vehicle

Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

A land mine blew up a vehicle carrying an OSCE monitoring team in the separatist Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine on Sunday, killing an American observer and wounding two European members of the mission, officials reported. The mission's deputy head, Alexander Hug, said the member killed was from the U.S. and the two wounded are from Germany and the Czech Republic.

