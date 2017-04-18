American monitor killed in Ukraine when mine blasts vehicle
A land mine blew up a vehicle carrying an OSCE monitoring team in the separatist Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine on Sunday, killing an American observer and wounding two European members of the mission, officials reported. The mission's deputy head, Alexander Hug, said the member killed was from the U.S. and the two wounded are from Germany and the Czech Republic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|12 hr
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|126
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,629
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC