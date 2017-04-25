Amc Releases Premiere Date, Key Art for Final Season of Spy Drama Turn: Washington's Spies

AMC announced today the fourth and final season of the Revolutionary War spy drama TURN: WASHINGTON'S SPIES will return on Saturday, June 17th at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT with a two-hour premiere. The Season 4 key art, featuring Jamie Bell as Abraham Woodhull, depicts his determination to "Finish the Fight."

