ACLU: Washington not ensuring kids get adequate legal help
The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington is suing the state's Office of Public Defense in an effort to get the state to do more to make sure children charged with crimes have good legal help. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Thurston County Superior Court , specifically challenges what the ACLU describes as the agency's failure to protect juvenile defendants in Grays Harbor County on the Pacific coast, but the issues aren't limited to Grays Harbor County, said Emily Chiang , the organization's legal director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|12 hr
|Details at Eleven
|125
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,628
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC