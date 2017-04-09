A Revolutionary museum opens in Philadelphia
Hours after the Sons of Liberty heard the Declaration of Independence read aloud on July 9, 1776, they toppled a gilded equestrian statue of English King George III in Bowling Green, a Wall Street park in New York City. You can see and hear that literal tipping point when the new Museum of the American Revolution opens April 19. To many American colonists, the king's statue symbolized economic oppression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|15 hr
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|17
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 3
|Details at Eleven
|125
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC