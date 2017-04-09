A Revolutionary museum opens in Philadelphia

Hours after the Sons of Liberty heard the Declaration of Independence read aloud on July 9, 1776, they toppled a gilded equestrian statue of English King George III in Bowling Green, a Wall Street park in New York City. You can see and hear that literal tipping point when the new Museum of the American Revolution opens April 19. To many American colonists, the king's statue symbolized economic oppression.

