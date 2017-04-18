3 Paris officers shot, 1 fatally, in Champs-Elysees attack

An attacker with an automatic weapon opened fire on police on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees Thursday night, killing one officer and seriously wounding two others before police shot and killed him. Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert told The Associated Press that the attacker targeted officers guarding the area near the Franklin Roosevelt subway station at the center of the shopping avenue popular with tourists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.