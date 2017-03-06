Wisconsin steakhouse to open in Washi...

Wisconsin steakhouse to open in Washington D.C.

Read more: OnMilwaukee

It looks like the President will have the opportunity to order up a well-done Wisconsin steak beginning this fall. Noble Chef Hospitality, owners of Wisconsin's Rare Steakhouse , signed a lease with the Laborers' International Union of North America in January and are planning for an opening of the new location in September.

