Wisconsin steakhouse to open in Washington D.C.
It looks like the President will have the opportunity to order up a well-done Wisconsin steak beginning this fall. Noble Chef Hospitality, owners of Wisconsin's Rare Steakhouse , signed a lease with the Laborers' International Union of North America in January and are planning for an opening of the new location in September.
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|News Pence to address politically potent Republ...
|Feb 25
|spocko
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 23
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
