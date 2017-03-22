Where Trumpcare Will Hurt Most in Washington State
That's how Governor Jay Inslee describes the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act with the American Health Care Act . In this state, Inslee said, killing Obamacare could reverse years of progress, driving the numbers of uninsured Washingtonians to levels higher than before the ACA.
