What Washington Loves To Hate, According to a New Dating App

After seeing a friend swipe through a new dating app called Hater , which matches users based on mutual objects of loathing, I started wondering about what got my fellow Washingtonians into a tizzy. Was everyone as piqued by the people who park in the bike lane as I was? I hit up the folks who run the app to learn what we despise the most, compared to users in other areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.