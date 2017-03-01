What should Washington name Highway 395?
When I was a much younger reporter for The Spokesman-Review in the early 1980s, I covered the nuclear fiasco that was the Washington Public Power Supply System. This was good gig because it meant writing about the faltering effort to build five nuclear plants, which was living up to the pronunciation of the WPPSS acronym Whoops and spiraling into the largest municipal bond default in U.S. history.
