Western Washington political activist alleges financial disclosure...
Glen Morgan, a Thurston County resident and political activist, has filed more than two dozen financial disclosure complaints, mostly against Democratic officeholders and candidates in Washington. This week, he alleged Spokane County Democrats failed to disclose thousands of dollars in salary payments to the party's former chairman.
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Abamdoned memories
|123
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Thu
|Texxy
|276,627
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|News Pence to address politically potent Republ...
|Feb 25
|spocko
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 23
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
