Washington's Lottery announces 'luckiest stores' in Eastern Washington
St. Patrick's Day is here, and Washington's Lottery is sharing its 'Luckiest Stores' retail locations that have sold the most Scratch tickets with prizes worth $1,000 or more within the last year. Washington's Lottery has released a 'Luckiest Stores' list for six regions around the state: Tri-Cities, Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, and Central Washington.
