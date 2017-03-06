Washington water forecast dramatically improves in February
A very wet February has dramatically improved the water supply forecast for Washington state, the Natural Resources Conservation Service said Monday. Heavy precipitation and cool temperatures last month rebuilt the state's eroded mountain snowpack, which is now 108 percent of normal statewide, the federal agency said.
