Washington state's 'faithless' electors are paying the price for defying voters
Spectators stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during a meeting of Washington state's electoral college in December. Three of the four Washington state electoral college voters who went rogue in December have lost their appeals over $1,000 fines for writing in the names of Colin Powell and Faith Spotted Eagle as America's next president.
