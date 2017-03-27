Washington state ranks #7 for worst r...

Washington state ranks #7 for worst roads in the country

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

A new study by the American Society of Civil Engineers ranks Washington state roads as some of the worst in the country. How bad? The report card found that more than 30% of Washington's roads, equaling 14,252 miles of roadway, are in poor condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Wed Just Slim 276,628
News GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15) Mar 27 Tramps Trailer 51
News Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't... Mar 23 What The 7
dont trust trump ryne care Mar 22 VOTE NO TRUMP CARE 1
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Mar 18 ghostwriter88 17
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Mar 16 Abamdoned memories 123
News The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec... Mar 15 Texxy 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,944,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC