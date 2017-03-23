Washington representatives pledge to find solution - Sat, 25 Mar 2017 PST

One of the votes House leaders were unable to secure Friday was U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who announced she could not support the American Health Care Act Thursday over concerns about the impact the bill would have on children's hospitals, the poor and the elderly. Herrera Beutler did not issue a statement after a planned vote on the AHCA was scuttled Friday, but her statement Thursday said she is still committed to repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act "with health care solutions that better serve all residents of Southwest Washington."

