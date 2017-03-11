Washington Records - Sat, 11 Mar 2017 PST

Jacob J. Ellison, 26; $3,588.06 restitution, 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to money laundering and second-degree malicious mischief. Jeramey Moore, 35; 57 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.