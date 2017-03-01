Washington receiver John Ross breaks NFL combine's 40 record
Washington receiver John Ross III has run the 40-yard dash in a record-setting 4.22 seconds at the NFL scouting combine. Ross completed the feat on his first attempt Saturday, breaking Chris Johnson's record of 4.24 seconds in 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Fri
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|News Pence to address politically potent Republ...
|Feb 25
|spocko
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 23
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC