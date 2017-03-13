Washington Lawmaker Has 6-Figure Salary In Trump Administration, Documents Show
Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, left, talks with Sen. Kevin Ranker, D-Orcas Island, after a committee meeting at the Washington state senate. Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen was paid $11,438 for his first four weeks working for the Trump administration's Environmental Protection Agency, with a listed annual salary of $161,9000, according to documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.
