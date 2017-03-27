Washington granted Real Id compliance extension

With a deadline looming that could affect Washington residents' ability to fly domestically, the state has been granted a temporary extension from the enforcement of federal requirements for state driver's licenses and ID cards. Last week's letter from the Department of Homeland Security, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, says the extension will run through June 6. It notes that the extension was granted with the expectation that the state would pass a bill that has already cleared the Senate and is awaiting a committee vote in the House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.