Washington granted Real Id compliance extension
With a deadline looming that could affect Washington residents' ability to fly domestically, the state has been granted a temporary extension from the enforcement of federal requirements for state driver's licenses and ID cards. Last week's letter from the Department of Homeland Security, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, says the extension will run through June 6. It notes that the extension was granted with the expectation that the state would pass a bill that has already cleared the Senate and is awaiting a committee vote in the House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|2 hr
|Just Slim
|276,628
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mon
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Mar 16
|Abamdoned memories
|123
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC