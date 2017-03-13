Washington child seriously ill from soy nut butter recall

A second child in Washington has become seriously ill after eating a soy nut butter product included in the nationwide illness outbreak and food recall. The Washington State Department of Health is urging the people of Washington to double-check their shelves for any variety of I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter, I.M. Healthy Granola, or Dixie Diner's Club Carb Not Beanit Butter, and to throw it out immediately regardless of purchase date or the date listed on the container.

