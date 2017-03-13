Washington Businesses Slam Carbon Tax
During a public hearing Tuesday, businesses said on a proposed carbon tax in Washington state would cost jobs and hurt the state's economy. The measure would impose an escalating tax on greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels and electricity.
