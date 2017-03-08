Wash. police, FBI asking public's help in shooting of Sikh man

Washington authorities and the FBI are seeking the public's help while they investigate a hate crime involving a 39-year-old Sikh man who said a masked gunman shot him in the arm and yelled "go back to your own country" at him last week. "We need the public's assistance to help us solve this crime," Police Chief Ken Thomas said at a press conference Thursday, according to The Seattle Times .

