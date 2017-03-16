US withdrawal from TPP may cost Washi...

US withdrawal from TPP may cost Washington wheat farmers

1 hr ago

President Donald Trump's order withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership was issued with the promise of saving American jobs, but it may also mean fewer opportunities for Washington farmers. The agricultural industry supported the TPP.

