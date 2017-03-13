U.S. Attorney George Beck, Jr. reacts to forced resignation
The Trump administration mandated that 46 U.S. Attorneys across the country resign by midnight Friday. That number included the U.S. Attorney in Alabama's Middle District, George Beck, Jr. Beck, like most, were blindsided by the Justice Department mandate.
