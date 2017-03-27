Turkey: New energy is needed in US ties
New energy is needed in ties with the U.S., the Turkish government has said during U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's first official visit to the capital Ankara, voicing hope for "concrete steps" particularly in the fight against jihadists in Syria and the extradition of Pennsylvania-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen. "It's vital for us to give a new energy to the Turkey-U.S. relationship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,628
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Mar 16
|Abamdoned memories
|123
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC