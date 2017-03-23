Trump's ultimatum: Pass it now or for...

Trump's ultimatum: Pass it now or forget it

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. walks to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, as he and the Republican leadership scramble for votes on their health care overhaul in the face of opposition from reluctant conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't... 23 hr What The 7
dont trust trump ryne care Wed VOTE NO TRUMP CARE 1
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Mar 18 ghostwriter88 17
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Mar 16 Abamdoned memories 123
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Do Trump supporters care about Reagan? Feb 26 inbred Genius 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,541 • Total comments across all topics: 279,783,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC