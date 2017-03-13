Trump's campaign insults complicate Merkel's visit WASHINGTON (AP) -...
If President Donald Trump wanted a close working relationship with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he had a funny way of showing it during his presidential campaign. Trump, who will welcome Merkel to the White House on Friday, spent much of 2016 bashing the chancellor, accusing her of "ruining" Germany for allowing an influx of refugees from Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Abamdoned memories
|123
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Thu
|Texxy
|276,627
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Wed
|Texxy
|1
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|News Pence to address politically potent Republ...
|Feb 25
|spocko
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 23
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC