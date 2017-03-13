Trump vows appeal up to Supreme Court...

Trump vows appeal up to Supreme Court after loss on travel ban

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017. A defiant President Donald Trump has pledged to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary to fight for his revised travel ban, parts of which were halted by two different federal judges in recent days.

Chicago, IL

