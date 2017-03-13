Trump vows appeal up to Supreme Court after loss on travel ban
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017. A defiant President Donald Trump has pledged to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary to fight for his revised travel ban, parts of which were halted by two different federal judges in recent days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|22 hr
|Abamdoned memories
|123
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Thu
|Texxy
|276,627
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Wed
|Texxy
|1
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|News Pence to address politically potent Republ...
|Feb 25
|spocko
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 23
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC