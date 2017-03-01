Trump proposal: Slash Puget Sound federal cleanup money by 93 percent
Ex-State Sen. Don Benton was co-chair of Donald Trump's campaign in Washington. He is now "senior White House adviser" in the Trump transition at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Fri
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|News Pence to address politically potent Republ...
|Feb 25
|spocko
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 23
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC