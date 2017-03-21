Trump drops 220 spots on Forbes list ...

Trump drops 220 spots on Forbes list of billionaires

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

According to Forbes' recently published list of billionaires, Donald Trump has lost a good chunk of money and positioning since the election. The magazine's newest ranking, released Monday, estimated that Trump's net worth has fallen from $4.5 billion last year to $3.5 billion today, dropping him 220 spots on the magazine's list of billionaires, from No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Mar 18 ghostwriter88 17
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Mar 16 Abamdoned memories 123
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Do Trump supporters care about Reagan? Feb 26 inbred Genius 1
Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San... Feb 25 woz75 1
News News Pence to address politically potent Republ... Feb 25 spocko 4
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC