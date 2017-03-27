The MetroSpiritual: Disclosing UFO files could help unite nation
If everyone were to demand the government release all UFO and ET files, we just might solve the universe's greatest mystery. If America can handle the shock and awe of Donald Trump being the leader of the free world, then the reality of UFOs and extraterrestrials living among us should be easy for most people to comprehend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
