Targeting a police officer could be a hate crime in Washington - Tue, 14 Mar 2017 PST
With one of the first and strongest laws against hate crimes in the country, Washington legislators are considering adding a new category of individuals it could cover for more severe punishment against those who try to harm or harass them: The Senate passed such a bill last week on a 35-14 vote. But one expert on hate crimes and the way they are prosecuted told the House Public Safety Committee Tuesday that such a law may not be the best way to protect police and other uniformed officers.
